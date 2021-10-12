A week after their first loss of the season, the Slaughter Community Charter Knights went back on the road to take on the Thrive Academy of Baton Rouge in a rare Thursday night game. Despite the short week of preparation, it was perhaps the Knights’ most complete performance of the season thus far.
They defeated Thrive 36-12, by far their biggest win of the season, to move to 4-1 overall and 1-0 in district play. What is most impressive though was not the score line, but the resiliency shown by a young Slaughter Charter team to take a loss and bounce back in such a big way less than a week later.
The Knights hope to keep this momentum rolling as they return home for another district matchup, this time against the Central Private School.
Elsewhere in the Felicianas, West Feliciana picked up a much-deserved second win of the season on the road against the previously undefeated St. Thomas Aquinas of Hammond. The final score was 43-33, the highest scoring performance for the Saints offense this season.
It is a step in the right direction for the Saints, who move to 2-4 following that heartbreaking loss at Parkview just one week ago, but the toughest stretch of the season still lies ahead with four straight district games to close out the regular season. The first of those games will see the Saints return home to take on Mentorship Academy on Friday.
East Feliciana suffered a home loss against district opponents Port Allen Friday, 42-21. The East Feliciana Tigers move to 2-3 on the season. It was a letdown after a 38-0 win over East Iberville the week before. The Tigers will be looking to bounce back rather quickly though as they will take on Capitol High School in a big district matchup Friday.
The Silliman Wildcats suffered a gut-wrenching 51-0 loss against district powerhouses Oak Forest Academy. The Wildcats drop to 2-6 on the season. They will return home for the first time in two weeks to host the Cathedral School of Natchez, Mississippi, in the penultimate game of the 2021 regular season. Friday's game will kick off at 7 p.m.