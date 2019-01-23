For the second year, Slaughter Elementary students collected food for Helping in His Name Food Bank of Jackson. This year, Slaughter Community Charter joined them.
Slaughter Elementary donated 962 pounds and Slaughter Charter collected 1,448 pounds for families in need.
Slaughter Elementary Principal Kim Glascock said anyone who brought a canned good received a free-dress day.
Krystal Harrigill, president of the Slaughter Community Charter School Beta Club, said the club officers discussed ideas of what they would like to achieve for Christmas. They decided to have a contest to see what homeroom could collect the most food over eight school days. The winning class would get a free-dress day and a doughnut party.
Harmony Tadlock’s class was the winner, donating 24 percent of the school's total.