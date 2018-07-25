The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between July 12-18:
July 12
July 12, 2018
Thompson Jr., Larry A.: 38, 18 Cardinal St., Angola; DWI first offense.
July 14
Williams, Austin C.: 21, 5215 Canfield Road, St. Francisville; DWI first offense, improper lane usage, driving under suspension.
July 14
Heil, Jeremy T.: 20, 10293 Wakefield Drive, St. Francisville; criminal mischief, driving under suspension.
Richard, Nicholas: 33, 221 Houston Richard Road, Church Point; possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, two tail lamps required, driving under suspension.
July 16
Davis, Tralen L.: 20, 4036 St. Andrew St., Baton Rouge; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper lane usage, no driver's license, no evidence of insurance.
July 16
Boyd, Kwame K.: 38, 3982 Matthews St., Baton Rouge; simple possession of marijuana, improper lane usage, refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Smith, Rachel E.: 24, 22529 Watson Road, Leesburg, Virginia; speeding 100/65.
Stinson, Demariol D.: 32, 10660 Mallie Jefferson Lane, Clinton; driving under suspension for previous DWI, simple possession of marijuana, improper lane usage, expired license plate, no insurance.