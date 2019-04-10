Children's library scavenger hunt
The East Feliciana 4-H Junior Leaders are hosting a scavenger hunt for children 12 and under at the Clinton and Jackson libraries. The scavenger hunt runs through April 30. Check in at the front desk to get started. Free ice cream cone coupons will be given to the first 25 winners at each location.
Holy Week services
Magnolia Full Gospel Baptist Church, 7910 U.S. 61 North, and its pastor, Prophet Milton Coats, invites the community to Holy Week services:
- On April 16, a Miracle Tuesday Feet Washing Service begins at 6:30 p.m.
- “The Last Seven Sayings of Jesus from the Cross” service begins at 1 p.m. Good Friday, April 19. Guest speakers include pastors Albert Anderson III, Burnett King, Dennis Lawrence, Lanquois Payne, Robert Scott Jr., Calvin Willis and Sterling Wrights. The service will air live via KCLF 1500 AM or via streaming at kclf1500am.com.
- The Resurrection Sunday worship service begins at 8:20 a.m. April 21 and includes a special message from Coats. The service will air live via KCLF 1500 AM or via streaming at kclf1500am.com at 9 a.m.
For information, call (225) 635-5422.
Hemingbough events
Hemingbough, 10101 La. 965 West, St. Francisville, will hold its 32nd annual Easter Sunrise Service at 7 a.m. April 21. The free interdenominational service, led by the Rev. Chris Andrews, is in the Greek Ampitheater overlooking the lake, but will move indoors if it rains. Dress is casual.
Also, Hemingbough is having its first Boil At The Bough, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 27. The event features live music from Corban Barnes and crawfish from Tony's seafood. Visit https://www.facebook.com/events/hemingbough-saint-francisville/boil-at-the-bough/387823118463337/ for pricing and other information.
Lip Sync Battle
Lip Sync Battle is at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at West Feliciana Sports Park. Call (225) 784-8447 to sign up to perform. Proceeds of the event will benefit the Royal Blue Club and West Feliciana Response and Recovery foundation. Admission is $2 and concessions will be available for purchase.
Jackson High reunion
Jackson High School classes of 1976 to 1980 will be holding a 40-year reunion May 25 at The Lodge at the Bluffs in St. Francisville. Tickets are on sale in advance for $40 per person and include dinner and dancing. The deadline to purchase tickets is May 9. For information, contact Donna Lord Gray a JHS40ish@yahoo.com.
Stroll area gardens
The Feliciana Horticultural Society will host its annual Garden Stroll from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. April 27. The self-guided tour of private gardens in West Feliciana raises money for the local 4-H Scholarship Program, West Feliciana school gardens and other community programs. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased in advance at the West Feliciana Parish Extension Office, 10032 West Feliciana Parkway. On the day of the stroll, tickets can be purchased at St. Francisville Town Hall, 11936 Ferdinand St.
Family Fun Day
Judson Retreat Center is hosting Family Fun Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Activities include games, horseback riding and food. Lunch is provided. Cost is $5 a person with a maximum of $20 per family.
Food available
St. John Missionary Baptist Church Outreach Ministry will be feeding those who need help on the third Saturday each month. This will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 20 at 6148 Gilead Road, Clinton. Contact the Rev. Linda Melton at (225) 454-0809 for information.