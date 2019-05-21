CLINTON — DeSoto Parish lifted its school system out of financial difficulty when oil and gas companies began drilling for natural gas in a geologic formation called the Haynesville Shale.
Now, East Feliciana Parish may have a similar opportunity with oil production from the Austin Chalk, a limestone formation deep below the surface and running through Texas and Louisiana, a school official told the School Board last week.
"DeSoto Parish used to be like us. Now they're at the top, all due to the Haynesville Shale," said Knight Roddy, the East Feliciana school district's federal programs supervisor.
Roddy, who has an undergraduate degree in petroleum engineering, has been following recent developments in mineral leasing, the formation of drilling and production units and drilling in East and West Feliciana and St. Helena parishes.
ConocoPhillips and EOG Resources have invested "hundreds of millions of dollars" as the main players in the search for oil in the Austin Chalk formation in the three parishes, Roddy said at the school board's May 15 meeting.
Some 600,000 acres of land have been leased and the potential exists for the companies to lease some School Board property, he said.
Thirty-two drilling units have been proposed or approved in East Feliciana, while one well has been drilled off La. 68, another is planned near Norwood and a third is scheduled to be drilled in the Blairstown area, Roddy said.
Of particular interest at the moment is drilling on West Feliciana property off La. 421 in a unit that is near 16th section land jointly owned by the East and West Feliciana school boards, Roddy said. If the Erwin No. 1 well is successful, it could shift attention north to the school board property.
Sixteenth section land is property that was set aside by the federal government for the benefit of local educational facilities.
As wells are drilled in East Feliciana, the materials used in drilling are subject to sales and use taxes levied by the school board.
Roddy, who coincidentally was recognized earlier as the school system's employee of the month for May, said the board had picked up an additional $60,000 in sales tax revenues that could be attributed to the drilling activity. The amounts will increase as additional wells are started, he said.
The board will hold a public hearing June 4 on budget revisions for the fiscal year that ends June 30 and for the next fiscal year.
Financial adviser Tommy LeJeune said he expects the board to end the current year with a small general fund surplus and he is projecting the same for next year.
State aid next year may include a 1.375 percent increase in per-student funding and $300,000 for teacher and support employee raises, if the measures make it through the current legislative session.
The parish also will lose about $354,000 in state aid because of a decrease in student enrollment, LeJeune said.