A Jane Austen Christmas is coming to the Audubon State Historic Site in St. Francisville from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 5.
The plantation comes to life during the holidays, as it shows off its seasonal decorations. The visitor takes a trip into the past through the candlelit Oakley House. Take a taste of wassail and chestnuts by the fire, or just enjoy the yearly Christmas dancing and live period music.
Masks are required. An admission is charged. For more information, call (888) 677-2838 toll free or (225) 635-3739.
Christmas is coming
The Women’s Service League of West Feliciana announced Christmas in the Country is happening, just in different formats.
Changes are being made to allow the parade to happen Dec. 6. Lineup starts at 12:30 p.m., with the parade at 2 p.m. Float judging is at 1 p.m. Do not have anyone dressed as Santa on your float, as one is provided by the parade sponsors. The parade is not providing throws and asks that Tootsie Rolls not be thrown as street sweepers cannot pick them up.
Horses are allowed but must be pulling something or be harnessed to something. Trailer wheels must be covered. For questions, contact Natalie Wood at nataliewood283@gmail.com.
Also, Santa in the Park will be an outdoor event at 11 a.m. Dec. 5 at the West Feliciana Sports Park to allow family spacing in response to COVID-19. The West Feliciana High School cheerleaders and theater students will perform, and photos with Santa will be allowed in a fun “6 feet, y’all” way. The Service League is not providing food and will not be giving refunds if canceled due to bad weather. Families are welcome to bring picnic food and lawn chairs or blankets. Information on tickets to come.
Transportation available in East Feliciana
While the facilities are closed because of the pandemic, the Council on Aging continues to serve meals to senior citizens in East Feliciana Parish.
The agency is also is providing transportation services to all residents of the parish for appointments Monday through Friday in East Feliciana, West Feliciana and East Baton Rouge parishes. While transportation is available to residents of any age, senior citizens get free transportation. Call East Feliciana public transit at (225) 683-9862.
Volunteer on the wild side
Are you looking for service hours or volunteer experience? Barn Hill Preserve is looking for volunteers. Send résumés to bhpcoordinator@barnhillpreserve.com.
Save the date
The Feliciana Chapter of Ducks Unlimited announced its banquet will be Feb. 25.