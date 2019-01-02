Program to consider MLK's dream as it is in 2019
"The Dream 2019" will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 21, at St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, 5956 La. 19, Ethel. The Rev. L. Washington is the pastor. J.L. Franklin will be the guest speaker. Area young people will be participating.
The event is sponsored by the East Feliciana Minister's Conference, of which the Rev. Burnett King is president, the Rev. Rodney Freeman, vice president and the Rev. DayShawn Harris, youth director.
First Clinton Market of the year
The Clinton Market enters its 20th year Saturday. The first market of the year is open from 8 am to 1 p.m. around the Courthouse Square.
Soccer registration open
Registration is open for soccer at West Feliciana Sports Park through Jan. 21.
Registration can be made in person at the park office, 10266 West Feliciana Parkway, or online, apm.activecommunities.com/wfparksandrec. For information, call (225) 784-8447. Registration fee is $65. A late fee will be added after Jan. 21.
Academy Practice 1 is Jan. 22. Academy Practice 2 and division of teams is Jan. 24. Practice and games start March 21.
Learn about the digital world
West Feliciana Parish is presenting "Our Digital World" at 6 p.m. Jan. 22 at the West Feliciana Parish Library, 5114 Burnett Road, St. Francisville. The event is for all ages and will look at the question of what to post and how it affects your identity, apps and how they look at personal information, privacy and staying safe online and use of virtual assistants, such as Siri and Alexa.
East Feliciana budget available
East Feliciana Parish Manager Sonya Jewell Crowe announced on Facebook that the final 2019 Annual Operating Budget is available in hardcopy form for viewing during office hours. It is also available in PDF form by emailing a request to Mendy.efparish@gmail.com.
Make time for a retreat
If your list of resolutions includes taking better care of yourself, spending more quality time with family and friends, developing a closer relationship with God, then Feliciana Retreat and Conference Center invites you to make a reservation there.
The center offers physical fitness and team building skills as well as nutritious meals with alternatives for guests with medically restricted diets, according to a new release
Feliciana Retreat and Conference Center is a local sanctuary for all of God’s children, Facility Manager Janelle Perez said.
Perez said the center is available for special occasions such as weddings, parties and family reunions. For tours or reservations, call (225) 683-9420