The mock trial team from West Feliciana High School has advanced to state competition, defeating Zachary High School to win its regional competition for the third year in a row.
In mock trial competitions, students prepare to defend both sides in a case presented for their study earlier in the year. The team does not know whether it will represent the plaintiff or the defendant until the beginning of the match.
Members of the mock trial team are seniors Mary Elizabeth Barrow, Daniel Field, Landry Higgins, Marleigh Jaehnel and Summer Knight; and juniors Anne-Claire Alberstadt and Ellis Manieri.
The coach of the West Feliciana High School mock trial team is Connor McCain, who also teaches world history and law studies.