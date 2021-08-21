The East Feliciana Parish Police Jury, Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness, Louisiana National Guard and area first responders, with support from RKM Primary Care, will host a drive-up vaccination event around the parish.
Nobody will be turned down and this will be as streamlined a process as possible. Participants will park, come inside and fill out the required form, receive their vaccinations and wait the 15-minute required observation period.
The same process will repeat at the same locations three weeks later for the second dose. The Pfizer brand will be used.
Vaccinations will be available:
Aug. 23-24 from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.: Clinton Volunteer Fire Department, 9506 Plank Road, Clinton
Aug. 25-26 from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.: Slaughter Fire Department, 819 E. Railroad Ave., Slaughter
Aug. 27-28 from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.: Jackson Fire Department, 1631 Charter St., Jackson