Break out the ugly sweaters
Every third Friday of December — Dec. 18 for 2020 — is National Ugly Sweater Day. Does your family or group embrace the tacky seasonal garment?
If so, share the fun with the readers of The Democrat and The Watchman by sending photos to extra@theadvocate.com.
And please share photos and stories of how you are celebrating Christmas 2020. We'd love to know and document it.
Blood drive set for Friday
LifeShare Blood Center will be holding a blood drive at the Clinton RKM location, 11990 Jackson St., Clinton, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18. Free COVID-19 antibody testing is done with each donation. Antibody plasma donations are being accepted also. To schedule an appointment, visit donor.lifeshare.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/217845.
Want a light drive?
Light shows are available in Zachary or Baker.
The annual Christmas lights in downtown Zachary are on from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the historic district along Virginia Street. Set your car radio to 105.9 FM to add music synchronized to the LED light show. The lights will be on through Jan. 3.
Celebrate the holidays with ZooLights — a festive evening mile-long trail through BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo featuring more than 50 illuminated display sculptures of animals and traditional holiday spectacles through Dec. 30, closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Admission gates open at 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; grounds close at 9 p.m. Additional ZooLights information is available at www.brzoo.org/events/special/zoolights/.
Transportation available in East Feliciana
While the facilities are closed because of the pandemic, the Council on Aging continues to serve meals to senior citizens in East Feliciana Parish.
The agency is also is providing transportation services to all residents of the parish for appointments Monday through Friday in East Feliciana, West Feliciana and East Baton Rouge parishes. While transportation is available to residents of any age, senior citizens get free transportation. Call East Feliciana public transit at (225) 683-9862.
Save the date
The Feliciana Chapter of Ducks Unlimited announced its banquet will be Feb. 25.