West Feliciana High School senior Eric Patton-Sanchez, right, keeps watch as Mon Ange Bland, Caleb Dixon, Cody Barron, Jamauria Mitchell, Trelencia Johnson and Kacey Kile, from left, present their NJROTC platoons of cadets for inspection.
West Feliciana High School freshman Kara Hughes gets assistance with her cover positioning from senior Tyreona Jarrels in preparation for the annual NJROTC military inspection.