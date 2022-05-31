Audubon Regional Library is offering "Oceans of Possibilities" as its summer 2022 reading program from June 1 to July 27.
Jackson
At the Jackson branch, each Sunday in June and July, a grab-bag craft project will be available.
Storytime is at 10 a.m. on Thursdays through July 21.
A computer class will meet at 1 p.m. every Tuesday in June and on July 12, 19 and 26.
Special programs include the kickoff on Wednesday, June 1. A show with Kabuki Dancers will be held at 10 a.m.
Others programs are Didgeridoo Down Under at 10 a.m. June 20; Michelle’s Magical Poodle Show at 10 a.m. July 5 and Lady Chops at 10 a.m. July 25.
Clinton
In Clinton, all activities will be held at the Clinton United Methodist Church, 11321 Old South Drive.
Craft grab-bags are available every Sunday.
Computer classes are at 11 a.m. Tuesdays.
Storytime is at 10:30 a.m. Fridays.
Special programs include the kickoff on Wednesday, June 1. A show with Kabuki Dancers will be held at 1 p.m.
Others programs are Didgeridoo Down Under at 1 p.m. June 20; Michelle’s Magical Poodle Show at 12:30 p.m. July 5 and Lady Chops at 2 p.m. July 25.
St. Helena
The St. Helena Branch will have a similar schedule with the craft grab bags each week and computer classes at 11 a.m. Thursdays. Storytime is at 12:30 p.m. on Fridays.
Special programs include the kickoff on Wednesday, June 1. A show with Kabuki Dancers will be held at 3:30 p.m.
Others programs are Didgeridoo Down Under at 3:30 p.m., June 20; Michelle’s Magical Poodle Show at 3 p.m. July 5 and Lady Chops at 11 a.m. July 23.