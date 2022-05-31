Didgeridoo Down Under 2.jpeg (copy)

Didgeridoo Down Under can be seen at the branches of the Audubon Regional Library in 2022's summer reading program.

Audubon Regional Library is offering "Oceans of Possibilities" as its summer 2022 reading program from June 1 to July 27.

Jackson

At the Jackson branch, each Sunday in June and July, a grab-bag craft project will be available.

Storytime is at 10 a.m. on Thursdays through July 21.

A computer class will meet at 1 p.m. every Tuesday in June and on July 12, 19 and 26.

Special programs include the kickoff on Wednesday, June 1. A show with Kabuki Dancers will be held at 10 a.m.

Others programs are Didgeridoo Down Under at 10 a.m. June 20; Michelle’s Magical Poodle Show at 10 a.m. July 5 and Lady Chops at 10 a.m. July 25.

Clinton

In Clinton, all activities will be held at the Clinton United Methodist Church, 11321 Old South Drive.

Craft grab-bags are available every Sunday.

Computer classes are at 11 a.m. Tuesdays.

Storytime is at 10:30 a.m. Fridays.

Special programs include the kickoff on Wednesday, June 1. A show with Kabuki Dancers will be held at 1 p.m.

Others programs are Didgeridoo Down Under at 1 p.m. June 20; Michelle’s Magical Poodle Show at 12:30 p.m. July 5 and Lady Chops at 2 p.m. July 25.

St. Helena

The St. Helena Branch will have a similar schedule with the craft grab bags each week and computer classes at 11 a.m. Thursdays. Storytime is at 12:30 p.m. on Fridays.

Special programs include the kickoff on Wednesday, June 1. A show with Kabuki Dancers will be held at 3:30 p.m.

Others programs are Didgeridoo Down Under at 3:30 p.m., June 20; Michelle’s Magical Poodle Show at 3 p.m. July 5 and Lady Chops at 11 a.m. July 23.