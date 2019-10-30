Through October, Zachary entrepreneur Alliciyia George is donating 5% of the proceeds from a fundraising can drive to breast cancer awareness and research.
The recent college graduate is raising money to develop a website; to get a business phone and answering service, office, software, legal and marketing support; and to hire a project manager and sales rep.
Throughout the Baton Rouge area, people with clean, empty, bagged aluminum cans can contact George to arrange for pickup at atgrg1@gmail.com or (225) 454-3579.