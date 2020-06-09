East Feliciana Parish Prison bookings May 14-29:
May 14
Carlus White: 28; 190 North St., Crosby, Mississippi; introduction of contraband into a penal facility
Jessie Garig: 31; 4171 Jackson Heights, Jackson; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, criminal trespass
Wyneta Underwood: 46; 2403 La. 952, Jackson; domestic abuse battery
Jarian Green: 20; 3030 Congress Blvd., Baton Rouge; aggravated burglary, illegal possession of stolen things
May 17
Kendrick Issac Thomas: 29; 8091 Odeal Williams Lane, Ethel; domestic abuse battery
Offie Noland: 37; 15263 Pace Road, Clinton; eight bench warrants
Terrance Harris: 39; 3161 Quiet Lane, Jackson; domestic abuse battery-aggravated assault, theft, bench warrant
May 18
Gwendolyn Scott: 42; 7081 Kinnon Lane, Ethel, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
May 21
Jessica Fisher: 30, 9727 Grant St., Wilson; criminal trespass
May 22
George Anderson: 69; 4863 Line Road Extension, Ethel; first-offense driving while intoxicated, careless operation
May 23
Marcus Weatherspoon: 37; 13445 Noah Loyell Lane, Clinton; bench warrant
May 24
Reginald Cain: 49; 9340 Beech Grove Road, Clinton; telephone calls-harassment, simple assault
May 25
Lamont Stewart: 42, 4502 Martin Luther King Drive, Woodville, Mississippi; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, monetary instrument abuse, prescription requirements-penalties
Tyler Turner: 19; 16628 Hopper Road, Greenwell Springs; three bench warrants
Reece Simmons: 26; 401 Edgewater Branch Drive, Brandon; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, careless operation
May 26
Christopher Stanga: 45; 3295 Nesom Road, Clinton; disturbing the peace, remaining on land after being forbidden
James Dunn Jr.; 60 3352 Race St., Jackson; domestic abuse battery, bench warrant
May 27
Sara Jenkins: 22; 9514 Bank St., Clinton; video voyeurism
May 28
Damien Perry: 43. 7599 Greenup Lane, Ethel; two bench warrants
May 29
Clint Jason Saxon: 41; 19099 La. 10/East Amite River, Clinton; bench warrant