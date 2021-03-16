Temporary deadline changes
Because of adjustments being made to The Advocate's presses, deadlines for submitting items to The Watchman and The Democrat are being changed. Starting this week, please submit photos and text by 5 p.m. Thursdays.
Election Saturday
March 20's ballot includes a pair special elections for seats in the U.S. House. Visit geauxvote.com for information on candidates. Party abbreviations: D-Democrat, R-Republican, I-Independent; L-Libertarian; NP-No Party.
Among the special elections is the race for the U.S. House, 5th District, which includes portions of East Feliciana, St. Helena, Tangipahoa and West Feliciana parishes, plus northeastern Louisiana. Candidates are:
- Sandra “Candy” Christophe, D
- Chad Conerly, R
- “Jim” Davis, NP
- Allen Guillory, R
- Robert Lansden, R
- Julia Letlow, R
- Jaycee Magnuson, R
- Horace Melton III, R
- M.V. “Vinny” Mendoza, I
- Richard H. Pannell, R
- Sancha Smith, R
- Errol Victor Sr., R
Time to buy strawberries
The East Feliciana Parish 4-H Program is accepting orders for its Spring Strawberry Sale. The cost per flat is $24 and the deadline to make your order is April 2. All orders must be prepaid by check or money order only and made payable to the East Feliciana 4-H Foundation.Call in, drop by the East Feliciana Extension Office, or mail orders. All orders must be picked up April 6 at the East Feliciana Extension Office (4419 Idlewild Road, Clinton, LA 70722). For information, contact (225) 683-3101 or email xbell@agcenter.lsu.edu.
Water Office lobby reopens
The West Feliciana water office customer service window lobby is open. Customers may come inside to pay or discuss water utilities account.
Other methods to pay a water/sewer bill include the drive-thru window; online at www.wfparish.org, then clicking I WANT TO ... and select — Pay my Water Bill; call (225) 635-4574.
Tunica Hills weekend closures
Tunica Hills Wildlife Management area will be closed to the public on the final weekend of March and all weekends in April, except for those persons properly licensed and permitted for turkey hunting, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced. The dates of the closure are March 27-28, April 2-3, April 10-11, April 17-18, and April 24-25. For information on the wildlife area, visit www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/tunica-hills.
Spring rodeo canceled
The Angola Prison Rodeo’s May events have been canceled. All tickets sold will be fully refunded. The October rodeo is planned for Oct. 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31. Tickets will go on sale this summer and may be purchased by calling (225) 655-2607 or (225) 655-2030.
Free music event set for March 25
Vibes in the Ville, a free music event will be held in Parker Park at 5:30 p.m. March 25. Food and fun for children will be available. Attendees are invited to shop downtown before the music starts. Bring picnic blankets and chairs to listen to the Blu Rouge band.
Yard sale planned
The St. Francisville Women's Club will be having a Yard Sale fundraiser April 17 with a rain date of April 24. They are seeking items to sell including gently used clothing, intact toys and other items. A biscuits and gravy breakfast will be available, while showing off The Log Cabin, and the group will sell individual ham loaves.
PreK registration coming
Bains Lower Elementary is holding its pre-K registration soon. Packet pickup is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 25. Drop-off is the same times on April 1. Universal pre-K is for children who are 4 by Sept. 30 at no cost to parents. Information needed includes proof of residency, photo ID with matching residence, immunization record, birth certificate, Social Security card and two consecutive months of proof on income. The school will hold a virtual transition day April 23, including a virtual tour of the classrooms, introduction of teachers, summary of the curriculum and standards.
East Feliciana Parish schools will hold its annual prekindergarten roundup online this year. East Feliciana families with children ages 3-5 are invited to register online at efschools.net for pre-K for the 2021-22 school year. More information about required forms is available by calling (225) 683-8277.