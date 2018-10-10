Slaughter Fest coming
The Slaughter Civic Club is having its annual Slaughter Fest from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 20 on the Town Walk near Slaughter Town Hall, La. 19, Slaughter.
Vendors will be selling crafts, food and more. A children’s game area will provide activities, face painting, and a chance to meet and have a photo taken with the Cheyenne Procell, who is from Slaughter and is World’s Junior Teen Miss Louisiana Tourism 2018 and World’s Miss Tourism Princess 2019.
Other activities include a silent auction; bands and entertainment, including Mark Knaps; a dunking booth; and door prizes throughout the festival. People wishing to be a vendor can contact Mona Almond at (225) 978-5313 or Adele Fleming at (225) 931-2470.
Love a black dog
Must Luv Dogs is offering half off adoption fees for all of its black dogs through Oct. 21. Visit the group's Facebook page for information.
Donate blood
Anvil Attachments in Slaughter will be hosting a community Blood Drive from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Oct 18. The blood mobile will be parked in front of its facility at 261 La. 19. This is the tenth year that Anvil Attachments has participated with local businesses and the public to host three drives per year. Anyone in the community is welcome to stop by and help make a difference to the cause: eat a healthy lunch, drink plenty of water and stop by with your ID.
Palliative care seminar
Lane Regional Medical Center and Hospice of Baton Rouge will host a free seminar, ‘Navigating Palliative Care’, from noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 6, in the third-floor conference room at Lane Diagnostic Center, 6550 Main Street, Zachary. Lunch is included. Registration is requested. Call (225) 658-4573 or email kmiller@lanermc.org.
The seminar will highlight the goals of palliative care and hospice care, and how these types of care can assist with symptom control in the home and prevent hospital readmissions. CEUs for social workers will be offered. Presentations will be made by Dr. Guido DeJesus, of Hospice of Baton Rouge; and Auldyn Hirschey, of Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center.
Family Fun Day
An intergenerational Family Fun Day will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Feliciana Retreat Center, 10274 La 422, Norwood. Enjoy the rock wall and zip line, archery, fishing, trail hiking, volleyball, basketball, tetherball, gaga ball and four-square. Registration is $15 per person, which includes lunch and activities. Money is payable at Barton Hall. RSVP with Ellen Snyder at (225) 931-0231.
Lodging is available for an extra cost; ask when making the reservation. Attendees are asked to bring chairs, a water bottle and snacks and to wear comfortable clothes with athletic shows. Attendees may want to bring a change of clothes.
Pilgrimage clothes
The Patterns of Pilgrimage event has been rescheduled for 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Town Hall Conference Room, 11936 Ferdinand St., St. Francisville. Visit Annual Audubon Pilgrimage Facebook page for information.
Service club information
Want to help with service projects in West Feliciana? The LSU AgCenter is looking for members for the Volunteers for Family and Community club. An informational meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the West Feliciana Parish Library. Contact Layne Langley at (225) 635-3614 or lalangley@agcenter.lsu.edu.
Paint party for all ages
A "Paint it Pink Party" for cancer awareness will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 18 at the West Feliciana Hospital cafeteria. Adults are $35 and children $10. Refreshments, supplies and instructions are supplied. Call Nancy Arceneaux at (225) 635-3811 Ext. 2115 or arceneauxn@wfph.org. Children will be in a separate area led in painting inspirational rocks with the West Feliciana High School cheerleaders.