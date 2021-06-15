East Feliciana Parish Prison bookings May 13-June 10:
May 14
Jakario Brown: 9299 La. 422, Norwood; 20; simple criminal damage to property
May 16
Jonathon Turner: 4020 La. 952, Jackson; 26; DWI
Reginald Cain: 9340 Beech Grove Road, Clinton; 50; domestic abuse battery, resisting arrest or officer
May 17
Lukus Travasos: 7799 Gov. Blanchard Drive, Baton Rouge; 31; fugitive warrant
May 18
Khalif Williams: 11619 Clarence St., Clinton; 17; three counts bench warrants
Elisha Mayberry: 3103 Meadowood Drive, Slaughter; 41; bench warrant
May 19
Sarah Netterville: 2921 Landnor Drive, Slaughter; 33; bench warrants
May 22
Jamarcus Matthews: 4210 La. 955 W, Ethel; 27; disturbing the peace intoxicated, resisting arrest or officer, simple criminal damage to property, trespassing, simple battery
May 23
Vanecia Mealey: 341 Natchez St., Woodville, Mississippi; 38; bench warrant, fugitive warrant
May 24
Zion Charles: 3118 Miss. 24-33, Centreville, Mississippi; 48, DWI – first, possession of methamphetamine, careless operation
May 25
Joseph Worley: 1512 Newton St., Jackson; 51; aggravated battery
May 26
Roy Cook: 4561 Old Liberty Road, Clinton; 77; cruelty to animals, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments, aggravated assault
May 27
Alexis Williams: 1968 Scenic Gardens Ave., Baton Rouge; 29; reckless operation, flight from an officer
May 28
Darasheka Terrance: 2506 Hollywood St., Apt. 4, Baton Rouge; 27; introduction of contraband into a penal facility, malfeasance in office
May 29
Williams Maciasz: 2567 N. Turnberry Ave., Zachary; 28; careless operation, DWI third offense
Maria DaQuilla: 1310 Chestnut Drive, Jackson; 21; DWI first offense, careless operation, obstruction of a court order, public intimidation
June 1
Eddie Simmons: 10479 Roosevelt St., Clinton; 40; theft, remaining after forbidden
June 2
Ajalen Sanders: 10456 Wad Kent Road, Clinton; 20; aggravated flight from officer, reckless operation no accident, maximum speed limit, drag racing and racing on public street
Larry Haley Jr.: 9863 Magnolia Road, Denham Springs; 41; violation protective order, domestic abuse battery
June 3
Shawn Matthews: 2743 Church St., Jackson; 29; attempted second-degree murder, two counts resisting nonviolence, two counts resisting police officer with force or violence, battery on a police officer
June 5
James Dunn: 2208 Hatfield Lane, Jackson; 62; criminal trespass, unauthorized entry of inhabited dwelling
Gabriel Scott: 10923 Wilson St., Clinton; 19; aggravated assault
June 8
Kyle Bryant: 8076 Smith Road, Clinton; 32; aggravated assault with a firearm
June 9
Cody White: 10660 Mallie Jefferson Lane, Clinton; 41; bench warrant
June 10
Derrick Williams: 10933 Wilson St., Clinton; 46; attempted second-degree murder