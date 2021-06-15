East Feliciana Parish Prison bookings May 13-June 10:

May 14

Jakario Brown: 9299 La. 422, Norwood; 20; simple criminal damage to property

May 16

Jonathon Turner: 4020 La. 952, Jackson; 26; DWI

Reginald Cain: 9340 Beech Grove Road, Clinton; 50; domestic abuse battery, resisting arrest or officer

May 17

Lukus Travasos: 7799 Gov. Blanchard Drive, Baton Rouge; 31; fugitive warrant

May 18

Khalif Williams: 11619 Clarence St., Clinton; 17; three counts bench warrants

Elisha Mayberry: 3103 Meadowood Drive, Slaughter; 41; bench warrant

May 19

Sarah Netterville: 2921 Landnor Drive, Slaughter; 33; bench warrants

May 22

Jamarcus Matthews: 4210 La. 955 W, Ethel; 27; disturbing the peace intoxicated, resisting arrest or officer, simple criminal damage to property, trespassing, simple battery

May 23

Vanecia Mealey: 341 Natchez St., Woodville, Mississippi; 38; bench warrant, fugitive warrant

May 24

Zion Charles: 3118 Miss. 24-33, Centreville, Mississippi; 48, DWI – first, possession of methamphetamine, careless operation

May 25

Joseph Worley: 1512 Newton St., Jackson; 51; aggravated battery

May 26

Roy Cook: 4561 Old Liberty Road, Clinton; 77; cruelty to animals, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments, aggravated assault

May 27

Alexis Williams: 1968 Scenic Gardens Ave., Baton Rouge; 29; reckless operation, flight from an officer

May 28

Darasheka Terrance: 2506 Hollywood St., Apt. 4, Baton Rouge; 27; introduction of contraband into a penal facility, malfeasance in office

May 29

Williams Maciasz: 2567 N. Turnberry Ave., Zachary; 28; careless operation, DWI third offense

Maria DaQuilla: 1310 Chestnut Drive, Jackson; 21; DWI first offense, careless operation, obstruction of a court order, public intimidation

June 1

Eddie Simmons: 10479 Roosevelt St., Clinton; 40; theft, remaining after forbidden

June 2

Ajalen Sanders: 10456 Wad Kent Road, Clinton; 20; aggravated flight from officer, reckless operation no accident, maximum speed limit, drag racing and racing on public street

Larry Haley Jr.: 9863 Magnolia Road, Denham Springs; 41; violation protective order, domestic abuse battery

June 3

Shawn Matthews: 2743 Church St., Jackson; 29; attempted second-degree murder, two counts resisting nonviolence, two counts resisting police officer with force or violence, battery on a police officer

June 5

James Dunn: 2208 Hatfield Lane, Jackson; 62; criminal trespass, unauthorized entry of inhabited dwelling

Gabriel Scott: 10923 Wilson St., Clinton; 19; aggravated assault

June 8

Kyle Bryant: 8076 Smith Road, Clinton; 32; aggravated assault with a firearm

June 9

Cody White: 10660 Mallie Jefferson Lane, Clinton; 41; bench warrant

June 10

Derrick Williams: 10933 Wilson St., Clinton; 46; attempted second-degree murder

