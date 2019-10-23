Medicine takeback
Bring unused or expired medicines to the Fred's parking lot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in St. Francisville.
Run planned
The seventh United in Faith Color Run is Nov. 8 at First Baptist Church, Clinton. Proceeds benefit the Blue Star Mothers who create and deliver packages to active military and to the Louisiana Veterans Home in Jackson. On-site registration opens at 7 a.m. The vent starts with a service at 8 a.m. The run starts at 8:30 a.m. On the day of the event, registration costs $30. For information, visit faithchurchclinton.org or call (225) 683-8722.
Harvest in the Hills set
The 10th annual Harvest in the Hills will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Nov. 10, at The Bluffs Golf & Sports Resort. The event helps support community development projects of the St. Francisville Area Foundation.
It features musical performances by St. Francisville’s Fugitive Poets and Grammy Award-winning Lost Bayou Ramblers. The afternoon will feature fly-overs by WWII-era T-6 Texan trainers and a P-51 Mustang.
Visit bontempstix.com/events/Harvest-in-the-Hills-11-10-2019-51323 to see tickets and sponsorships. General admission is $75 in advance ($25 ages 11—17; children 10 and under free) or $85 at the gate. Ticket includes beer, wine and catered buffet. The site also lists various sponsorship levels, including a chance to fly in the WWII planes.
Service to honor pastor
Magnolia Full Gospel Baptist Church, 7910 U.S. 61 North, St. Francisville will hold a 28th Year Pastor’s Appreciation Service honoring Milton and Rose Coats at 2 p.m. Sunday. Guest speaker is Apostle Leroy Banks, of Open Door Fellowship Life Center
Flu shots at West Feliciana COA
Flu and pneumonia vaccinations will be given by Dr. Charlotte Bertrand at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 8, at West Feliciana Council on Aging, 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville. Be sure to bring your Medicare B and private prescription insurance cards.
Family Fun Day
Feliciana Retreat Center, 10274 La. 422, Norwood, is holding its Family Fun Day on Nov. 9. Canoes, rock wall, zip line, archery, fishing and s’mores are on the agenda. The $15 fee includes lunch and crafts. Bring fishing poles, chairs and water bottles. Reserve a spot by Nov. 2 by emailing felicianaretreat@aol.com.
Ask a lawyer
Lawyers in the Library will be in Clinton at the Audubon Regional Library between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Friday. This chance to ask lawyers your legal questions is free and open to the public. Call (225) 683-8753 to set up an appointment.