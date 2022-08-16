East Feliciana High School 2022 graduate Quade Harris is a $1,000 scholarship winner for Pelican State Credit Union's 2022 Team Pelican Scholarship Program.
The Team Pelican Scholarship Program is a benefit for the credit union's youth savings account members. Finalists are selected by parish and on the basis of their academic achievements, heart for service displayed in their community and the inspirational goals they’ve set for themselves.
Pelican State CU awarded $14,000 in scholarships in 2022 to graduating high school seniors.
While at East Feliciana High School, Harris was a member of the National Beta Club, Educational Talent Search Program, 4-H Club and Year Book Club. Harris volunteered at the YMCA, Volunteers of America and was a peer tutor at East Feliciana High. Harris plans to attend Southern University and A&M College to study mechanical engineering.