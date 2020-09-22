Running for office?
Campaign announcements for the upcoming parish and municipal elections are due Friday, Sept. 23. Include the candidate’s information including age, education and political party. A candidate color photo can be sent also.
West Feliciana School Board hearing set
A public hearing of the West Feliciana Parish School Board will be held at 5 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 29, at the Parish School Board Office, 4727 Fidelity Street, St. Francisville. The board will consider levying additional or increased millage rates without further voter approval or adopting the adjusted millage rates after reassessment and rolling forward to rates not to exceed the prior year’s maximum.
Consider the Coast Guard
A reader, responding to an announcement about a service academy information meeting, sent a reminder the United States Coast Guard Academy is the only service academy that does not require a congressional appointment. “Selection is based purely on merit. That may be of interest for those considering going to an academy,” she said.
Register for soccer and flag football
West Feliciana Parish Parks and Recreations is holding registration for flag football and soccer. The deadline is Sept. 30. Price is $65.
Flag football is for ages 4-12. Games will be on Monday between Oct. 19 and Nov. 16. Soccer is for ages 3-12. Games are on Tuesday and Thursday between Oct. 20 and Nov. 19. Older age groups may have occasional Saturday games.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/y6aqq2q8 or call (225) 784-8447 to register. A multi-child discount for families is available. To register in person, visit the park concession stand between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sept. 30.
Need a mask?
The Restoration Christian Center, 11214 Bank St., Clinton, is holding a mask drive-thru giveaway from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oct. 3.
Dodging more than a ball
The West Feliciana Education Foundation usually holds a dodge ball challenge to raise funds for its projects. This year, the group is Dodging Rona with a virtual auction that starts Nov. 1. Art, restaurant cards, sports memorabilia, décor and more will be available. Every dollar raised will benefit the foundation's work. Watch for details.
Learn pipefitting in Baker class
From Nov. 2 to May 5, Baton Rouge Community College will be offering Level 1 NCCER Pipefitting classes at the Baker Workforce Development Center, 3262 Baker Blvd., Baker. Tuition cost is $300. Classes meet from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesday. Call (225) 216-8239 for information.
Blood drive set
Lane Regional Medical Center, 6500 Main St., Zachary, is holding a blood drive from noon to 7 p.m., Monday, Sept. 21. Healthy individuals are encouraged to donate as blood supplies have declined with the pandemic.
People who have recovered from coronavirus are also asked to donate. People interested in this are asked to contact Tasha Jones at (225) 765-8586 or tasha.braudjones@fmolhs.org.
Learn pet first aid
Must Luv Dogs is hosting a virtual pet CPR and first-aid certification course with Red Cape CPR Training from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 4 via Zoom.
The four-hour class will discuss symptoms of illness; taking vital signs; maintaining wellness in dogs and cats; how to manage injuries; and CPR for pets. The class fee includes a digital manual, two-year certification in pet first aid and CPR, as well as several checklists.
Register at redcapecpr.com/courses. Space is limited. Cost is $70, with $5 of the fee supporting Must Luv Dogs. Pet attendance is encouraged. Children under 12 can sit in the class for free with a registered student.
Jackson garage sale planned
A Community Garage Sale is planned for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 3 in downtown Jackson. Residents having a sale at their home can request to be included in the list. People from out-of-town are invited to participate. Sellers must bring their own chairs and tables. Contact Tammy Michael at (225) 247-7215 or tmich33@bellsouth.nete or at facebook.com/lovethismall.
2020 census deadline nears
The deadline to complete the 2020 Census form is Sept. 30. Among the uses of the census is deciding how to allocate tax dollars. The Census estimates each person not counted loses about $1,800 for a community. Census workers are visiting door to door but you can still fill in the form by internet, https://my2020census.gov, or by phone from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. daily. The English phone line for the 50 states and Washington, D.C., is (844) 330-2020. The Spanish line for the same area is (844) 468-2020.