The “Day of Love” was a busy one at the East Feliciana Council on Aging. Games, including a competition to guess the name of love songs and a popular Tai Chi class, were part of the celebration of Valentine’s Day and improved COVID-19 conditions that allowed the center to open again.
The holidays are milestone markers for agency director Cindy McManus. A spike in COVID-19 cases closed the center in August 2021, but they were back for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Around New Year’s, they were back down again.
McManus has been following the lead of parish officials to response to health concerns. “I like to call the Police Jury and the Office of Homeland Security,” she said. “Jody Moreau is Homeland Security, and he’s got the details about all the cases and when it's going to peak.”
The party mood helps raise spirits. As the center celebrated Valentine's Day, Mardi Gras was waiting in the wings with Mardi Gas decoration at one entrance and pink and red covering the other entrance. As soon as Mardi is over, Easter will take over.
Jeffery Wittenbrink, a physical therapist with the Capital Area Council on Aging, moves around the capital area parishes conducting exercise classes, and McManus said it has been a big hit in the Clinton location. Wittenbrink’s exercise classes meet on Mondays and Fridays.
“We have two classes, one classes from 10:45 to 11:30 and then we have lunch,” she said. “And then we have a class from 12 to 12:45 — which is pretty neat. It was a big hit here. And we had 30 new people.”
McManus said if COVID-19 conditions and the weather allow, a big picnic will be held in May for the clients of the East Feliciana center.