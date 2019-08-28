The PacTec waste-packaging company of Clinton has been honored by a federal contractor for its work in support of the cleanup of the Oak Ridge Reservation in Tennessee, where uranium was enriched for defense and commercial purposes until 1987.
PacTec's customer service and innovative engineering helped the UCOR partnership save money, time and resources, earning it the UCOR Small Business of the Year award for a third time, according to a news release.
UCOR is responsible for cleaning up East Tennessee Technology Park, a former gaseous diffusion plant that U.S. Department of Energy is converting into a private-sector industrial park. UCOR also performs cleanup work at other Oak Ridge Reservation locations, including Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the Y-12 National Security Complex.
“Small businesses like PacTec play a crucial role in keeping us on track to achieve Vision 2020 – the goal to be the first site in the world to successfully complete cleanup of a former enrichment complex next year,” said Ike White, head of the Office of Environmental Management.
Since 2008, PacTec engineers and research and development teams have worked with UCOR to design and manufacture custom packaging solutions to safely handle and dispose of demolition debris from the site.
Jessica Johnson, a purchasing specialist for UCOR who nominated PacTec for the award said, "They have really come through for us with waste packaging and met project expedited needs several times, and we really appreciate their help.”