CLINTON — East Feliciana Parish’s longest serving police juror, Edward Brooks Sr., died Monday night, jury President Louis Kent said.
Brooks, 73, had been hospitalized in critical condition at Lane Memorial Hospital in Zachary since earlier this month.
Jody Moreau, the police jury's Homeland Security director and manager of day-to-day operations, said Brooks death was recorded as a result of coronavirus.
Brooks, who lived west of Clinton, was serving his eighth term on the Police Jury. He was first elected to represent the jury’s District 2 in 1987, and served continuously until he was defeated for re-election in 2003 by Robert Johnson.
While sitting out a term on the Police Jury, Brooks won a special election in September 2006 for a seat on the East Feliciana Parish School Board following the death of board member Edward Williams.
In October 2007, however, Brooks defeated Johnson’s re-election bid and returned to service on the Police Jury.
He won his seventh and eighth terms on the jury without opposition.
“We had been on the Police Jury together for 25 years. We had a long history together,” Kent said.
“He is the third juror to die in office since I’ve been on the jury,” Kent said, adding that he was hit hard by each of the deaths.
“He gave his heart and his soul to his constituents,” said veteran School Board member Michael Bradford, who served with Brooks for about a year in 2006 and 2007.
“He gave it his all. He loved this parish,” Bradford said.
Brooks was chairman of the jury’s Personnel Committee.
Kent said the jury will have 20 days to appoint an interim member.