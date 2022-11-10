The Louisiana Department of Health’s Office of Public Health Region 2 (Capital Area) will host a flu vaccination clinic Monday, Nov. 14, a news release said.
COVID-19 vaccines - primary series and the COVID-19 bivalent boosters - also will be available. It is safe and convenient to get COVID-19 and flu vaccines at the same time, the release said.
The flu, COVID-19 and monkeypox vaccines are available at no cost to individuals. However, if you have insurance, bring your insurance card for billing purposes. Any existing COVID-19 vaccine card will be updated.
Onsite flu, COVID-19 and monkeypox vaccines will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at East Feliciana Parish Health Unit, 12080 Marston St., Clinton.
Flu vaccine guidance
CDC and LDH recommend that all individuals ages 6 months and older receive a flu shot. The flu shot is particularly encouraged among high-risk populations such as pregnant women, children below the age of 5, adults age 65 and up, and immunocompromised children and adults with chronic health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and asthma.
COVID-19 vaccine guidance
CDC and LDH recommend that everyone ages 6 months and up get vaccinated against COVID-19 and that everyone ages 5 and up get a booster as soon as they are eligible.