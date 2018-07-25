Deer are such graceful creatures. They provide enjoyment for wildlife enthusiasts and sport for hunters.
And they are herbivores, meaning they feed on leaves and plants, including the most expensive plants in your garden. In rural parishes, vegetable and flower gardeners are constantly fighting deer. If you are struggling with deer eating everything you plant, there are a few things you can try.
A fence is the most effective way of deterring deer, especially for a vegetable garden. To keep deer out, the fence should be 8-feet tall and made of woven wire. Some folks opt for an electric fence because they are cheaper. Electric fences are helpful but not as effective as the woven wire fence.
If you want to try an electric fence, string wires 24-34 inches above the ground and add peanut butter tabs around the fence. Peanut butter tabs are made by spreading peanut butter on a piece of aluminum foil and wrapping it around the wire. This will attract deer and shock them, to scare them away. Test the fence daily to make sure it is working.
A number of deer repellent sprays are on the market, These are sprayed on plants. These sprays usually have a sulfurous odor that deer do not like. Consistently spraying deer repellent sprays is effective, but keep in mind that any odor that offends deer will probably offend you.
Motion-activated sprinklers and lights can be effective, but they must be moved around the yard regularly so the deer do not get used to it. Dogs are also a good option to keep critters away from plants.
One of the easiest preventive measures is to plant deer-resistant plants. Deer prefer some plants over others. They tend to stay away from fuzzy leaves, a bitter taste or a plant that emits a strong odor.
Deer resistant plants to consider include vitex, lantana, buddleia, fountain grass, salvia, verbena, columbine, dianthus, foxglove, gardenia, celosia, marigolds, yarrow, dusty miller, canna lily, milk weed, Joe Pye weed, crape myrtle, lamb’s ear, Louisiana iris and parsley hawthorn. Flowers like vitex, lantana, salvia and yarrow are excellent for attracting pollinators, too.
Figuring out the best plants for your garden may be trial and error, but many of these plants are Louisiana Super Plants, tested and proven to do well in our climate. Also, keep in mind that no plant is “deer proof.” If a deer is hungry enough, it will eat even the most distasteful of plants.
Gardening should be fun. No one wants to spend time and money on plants that end up inside something’s belly. Whether you choose to build a fence, spray repellents, or try motion activated sprinklers, it is worth the investment to try deer resistant plants.