East Feliciana public schools recognized Students of the Year from across the district at the March meeting of the East Feliciana Parish School Board.
Earning recognition as District Students of the Year are Madison Easley, District Elementary Student of the Year; Samaya Williams, District Middle School Student of the Year; and Mya Matthews, District High School Student of the Year.
They represented East Feliciana Public Schools in the regional student of the year competition.
Students are selected based on criteria that measure academic achievement, leadership skills, character and service to their schools and communities.
“We are proud of each of these students and honored to have them represent East Feliciana public schools,” said Superintendent Keisha L. Netterville. “We look forward to watching each of them continue to thrive with purpose each day.”
These students honored at the parish level include:
Moya Jarrell, Clinton Elementary School
Moya is a fifth grade student at Clinton Elementary School. She is the daughter of Shemico Davis. Moya has a 4.0 grade-point average. In her leisure time, she enjoys building with her Lego collections, playing video games and helping in her community with acts of kindness.
Ja’Kaylin Jarrell, Jackson Elementary School
Ja’Kaylin is a fifth grade student at Jackson Elementary. She is the daughter of William and Shemetrise Jarrell. Ja’Kaylin has a 4.0 grade-point average and is a member of the Jackson Elementary Beta Club. When not engaged in school work, she enjoys gaming and spending time with her family and friends.
Madison Easley, Slaughter Elementary School
Madison is a fifth grade student at Slaughter Elementary. She is the daughter of Micah and April Easley. She has earned a 4.0 grade-point average. Madison does competition cheer, and she is a member of the Beta and DARE clubs at her school.
Samaya Williams, East Feliciana Middle School
Samaya is the daughter of Samuel and Tedral Williams. She is an eighth grade student who has earned a 4.0 grade-point average. She is a member of the East Feliciana Middle School cheer squad. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with family and friends.
Ricayla Jackson, Slaughter Community Charter School
Ricayla is an eighth grade student at Slaughter Community Charter School. She is the daughter of Rickey Jackson Jr. and Victoria Bateaste. Ricayla has earned a 4.0 grade-point average. In the future, her plans are to become a registered nurse practitioner or pediatrician.
Mya Matthews, East Feliciana High School
Matthews is a senior at East Feliciana High. She is the daughter of Kimberly Matthews. She has earned a grade-point average of 4.5. Her future plans are to attend college and major in business administration.
Lily Antor, Slaughter Community Charter School
Lily is a senior at Slaughter Community Charter School. She is the daughter of Ryan and Michelle Antor. Lily has a 4.0 grade-point average. Upon the completion of high school, Lily plans to attend LSU to major in chemical engineering.