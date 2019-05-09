CLINTON —The East Feliciana Parish Police Jury agreed Monday to use $100,000 in surplus building department funds to begin renovating the jury's offices and meeting space.
The jury had earlier agreed to do the project but put it on hold for several months while it considered buying a former furniture store for use by the Sheriff's Office.
Parish Manager Sonya Crowe said plans for the renovation have been drawn by a Baton Rouge architectural firm and the next step will be to move toward seeking contractors' bids for the work.
The jury's meeting space is bisected by a counter and overhead structure that make it difficult for people to observe the jury's meetings and hear the discussions. Except for a few chairs near the twin jury meeting tables, spectators must stand to see over the counter.
Crowe said the jury probably will have to hold a few meetings in the smaller courtroom of the parish courthouse while the work is underway, but the architects believe that jury employees will still be able to work around the construction.
The jury also gave Emergency Preparedness Director Jody Moreau permission to seek a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant for a "safe house" where parish government employees around the jury's office could gather in the event of a tornado.
Moreau said the jury had been granted funds in the aftermath of Hurricanes Katrina and Rita in 2005, but jurors did not pursue a specific project.
He estimated the jury would have to spend about $5,500 on the grant application.
Parish offices in the immediate vicinity, in addition to the Police Jury, include those of the assessor, registrar of voters, Health Unit and Water District 7.
In other business, the jury voted to appoint Richard Howell and Larry Hofstad to represent the parish on the Capital Region Planning Commission. Both are former parish Planning and Zoning Commission presidents who quit in disputes about the way the jury addressed planning and zoning issues.
Hofstad continued his criticism Monday, claiming jurors were wrong to also reappoint Dorman "Chip" Bunch to the parish commission because of alleged ethics violations he said Bunch committed by not resigning from the panel when it considered planning and zoning matters involving his family's property.
Jury President Louis Kent said Bunch has stated his wife and minor son own the property, but Hofstad said ethical concerns still applied to Bunch.
Hofstad also complained that the planning commission approved a subdivision request when the plat had deficiencies and thatthe jury approved it on commission Chairman John Rouchon's word that the problems were corrected between the two meetings.