Silliman Wildcats football is playoff bound
The Silliman Wildcats finished the regular season Oct. 19 with a win over Cathedral giving them the District 5 AAA Championship and a birth in the Mississippi Association of Independent Schools (MAIS) AAA playoffs as a 5 seed. The Wildcats will open the playoffs at home against Wayne Academy on Friday.
“What an incredible season it has been for this team," coach TJ Davis said on the recent win. "They have been resilient and have persevered through each and every obstacle in their path.”
On Wayne County, Davis noted, they will “bring a tough running game and a physical defense. We are tough and gritty with a bend-don’t-break defense, and we have put points on the board. We know Wayne will try to counter that and we must be ready.”
Deer season in the Felicianas
As the temperature starts to cool, finally, bow season is open in both East and West Feliciana parishes. Before you trek into the woods, make sure you have permission, are properly educated and know the applicable hunting season(s) and restrictions. For more information, go to the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries website at www.eregulations.com/louisiana/hunting. Also consider the LDWF hunters pledge to:
- Respect the environment and wildlife.
- Respect property and owners.
- Show consideration for nonhunters.
- Hunt safely.
- Know and obey the law.
- Support wildlife and habitat conservation.
- Pass on an ethical hunting tradition.
- Strive to improve outdoor skills and understanding of wildlife.
- Hunt only with ethical hunters.
The folks on Folly-Brown Road down by the Amite River would appreciate hunters keeping cleaned game remains out of the roadways, as would most residents in the Felicianas. Carol “Coon” Hausey notes that a deer has been seen on River Road south of La. 10 that has a red bandanna around his neck with a red ear tag. This dapper deer is quite friendly and has obviously been fed by kind residents in the area. Consider giving this fashionable buck a pass if he should meander by your deer stand.
For hunters still in preparations, consider using “Nate’s Buck Bait,” which was concocted by Norwood’s Nathan Harvey. It consists of a special recipe with nutritional benefits to attract deer that Harvey developed in his shed/laboratory in Norwood. After Harvey’s sudden passing in 2016, his friends and family have picked up the torch to make his dream a reality with all profits going to his wife and young family. You can pick up “Nate’s Buck Bait” at multiple locations throughout the Felicianas and Mississippi. For more information on the product, the “Nate’s Buck Bait” story, and locations to purchase, go to natesbuckbait.com.
Oct. 19 Feliciana Football Results
Silliman 48, Cathedral 20
Sacred Heart-Ville Platte 35, Slaughter Community Charter 6
West Feliciana 16, Madison Prep 14
East Feliciana 30, Port Allen 9
Oct. 26 Feliciana Football Schedule
Wayne County at Silliman — Round 1 Playoff Game
Slaughter Community Charter at Opelousas Catholic
West Feliciana at Baker
Episcopal at East Feliciana