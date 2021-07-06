Helping in His Name Food Pantry, of Jackson, took a break June 21 after unloading the food to hold a patriotic event.
The delivery was given by the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.
Veteran Wilbert L. Johnson presented Michael W. Faciane with the Louisiana Veterans Honor Medal, given to Faciane by Gov. John Bel Edwards. Faciane served in the Army during the years 1967-1969.
After graduating from high school, Faciane joined the Navy Seabees. He served from 1972-75.
He went to boot camp in San Diego and then was stationed in Gulfport, Mississippi, where he was trained as a construction apprentice. He was sent to Port Hueneme in Oxnard, California, for four months and then eight months in Puerto Rico where he was surveying and drafting. Next, he was stationed at Diego Garcia, a communication station. Diego Garcia is a tiny island in the Indian Ocean. He continued surveying and drafting.