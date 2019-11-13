Slaughter Fire Chief Billy Poché resigned Nov. 5, a fire department captain said, following a plan Poché made when he was appointed in 2016.
Capt. Kelly Davis said Thursday that Poché notified Slaughter Mayor Robert Jackson and Mayor Pro Temp Janis Landry of his resignation, which became effective on Nov. 6.
"When he was appointed in 2016, it was agreed that he would only stay until December of 2019," Davis said. "Slaughter Fire Department wishes him every success and thanks him for his dedication and service."
Davis said Poché had opportunities outside of the Fire Department, which is why he left before the end of the year.
The last months of Poché's appointment were marked by an incident at a Slaughter gas station on the morning of Aug. 8, when then Slaughter police officer Danny Coy Hobgood struck Poché during an apparent argument that was caught on video by a bystander.
Hobgood was arrested on a count of simple battery and resigned the next day.