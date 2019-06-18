CLINTON — The town now has a functioning backup well for its water system, a representative of the town's water system operator told the Board of Aldermen on Tuesday.
Jason Head of Thornton, Musso and Bellemin Inc. of Zachary, said the state Department of Health cleared the Taylor Street well for backup use on Tuesday after bacteriological tests were deemed acceptable last week.
Head recommends using the well only for emergencies when the town's main well on Pine Ridge Drive cannot keep up with the demand for water.
The well was taken out of service because it was pumping too much sand, which put the town's water system out of compliance with state health department rules and regulations and brought increased scrutiny from state officials.
The town used a grant to have a different type of pump installed to make the well available for backup use.
Head said the water being produced by the well has an aesthetic issue as the water has some visible color because it still contains some sand and clay. To cut down on complaints from customers, Head recommended using the well sparingly.
He said the building that houses the well's chlorination equipment and chlorine tanks is in poor shape and must be addressed at some point. Because the building's fans don't move as much air as the state requires for the safety of workers who enter the building, the doors are chained open to prevent an employee from getting trapped inside.
The state also will do a post-inspection check of the well in the near future, Head said.
On another matter, a representative of the state Municipal Employees Retirement System explained how the town can save money and boost employees' retirement pay by converting retirees' unused sick and vacation leave from lump sum cash payouts to retirement credit.
Susita Suire explained that the town could save $125,000 in converting an employee's 5,281 days of unused leave to retirement credit. The cost to the town would be $24,000, and employees would get an additional $232 added to their monthly retirement checks, she said.
The aldermen expressed interest in changing from lump sum payouts to retirement credit, but they said an examination of payroll records is needed to determine if the unused leave figures are correct.