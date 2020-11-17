Early voting opens Friday
Early voting for the Dec. 5 Congressional and Open General Election starts Friday, Nov. 20 and runs through Saturday, Nov. 28. Voting will be closed Sunday, Nov. 22, Thursday, Nov. 26 (Thanksgiving) and Friday, Nov. 27 (Acadian Day). Early voting hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Early voting locations are 5932 Commerce St., St. Francisville for West Feliciana and 11048 Bank St., Clinton, for East Feliciana.
Voters in East and West Feliciana will choose between Lance Harris-R and Luke J. Letlow-R for the 5th Congressional District seat and will vote on a state constitutional amendment to allow an out-of-state resident to serve on a public postsecondary education board of supervisors.
East Feliciana also has a race between Catherine Davis-R and Ronald Johnson-D for the police juror seat in District 2.
In West Feliciana, voters will decide changes to the West Feliciana Parish Home Rule Charter about service on boards and commissions. This includes to increase the terms from two years to four years, to reduce term limits from four terms to two terms, to provide that a Town of St. Francisville resident may be appointed to the Parish Planning and Zoning Commission, and to remove the prohibition against service on more than one appointed board or commission.
In St. Francisville voters will consider a 15-year ½% sales tax, beginning April 1, 2021, dedicated for sewage facilities.
And residents in West Feliciana Fire Protection District No. 1 will consider renewal of its 6 mills tax.