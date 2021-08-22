Water bills are going up in Slaughter after an audit found the town wasn't charging enough to bring in the money needed to cover debt on bonds issued for the water system in 2007 and 2008.
"We were below the revenue that has to be produced by our water system," said Mayor Janis Landry, who was elected mayor in July 2020. "My understanding is that it's not where it should have been, for some time."
The issue of insufficient water revenues came to light in an auditor's report last December on the town's fiscal year that ended June 30, 2020. In response, the town agreed to raise its rates, a decision that will drive up the typical bill about $5.
"The town has agreed to maintain its water rates at a level that will provide net revenues of the system equal to at least 120% of annual debt service on the bonds," said the report by certified public accountant Mindy Raybourn of Franklinton.
Currently, that net revenue is only 92.55% of the debt service, the audit said.
The outstanding debt on the bonds, issued for the maintenance and development of the water system for Slaughter, a town of about 1,000 residents, is approximately $1.3 million, the mayor said.
Beginning this month, the cost per 1,000 gallons of water in Slaughter went up from $6.15 to $7.50.
A monthly base charge for water service, on the other hand, dropped by a few dollars, from $50 to $40 for commercial accounts and from $19 to $15 for residential.
The average household in Slaughter uses between 5,000 to 7,000 gallons a month, said Landry. With the new rate increase, the bill for a household using 7,000 gallons per month will go up a few dollars, from about $62 to about $67.
The rate increase, approved unanimously by the town's five-member board of aldermen on July 20, will show up in the bills that go out in September, for water use during August.
Landry said the board was guided by a water rate study, recommended by the auditor and completed in April by the Kinder-based Louisiana Rural Water Association, which provides more than 2,700 water systems in the state with various services, including rate studies, free of charge.
"We basically look at the audit report, the cost of operation and maintenance, the cost of replacing assets and the debt service," said Rusty Reeves, the nonprofit association's deputy director.
Landry said that when she took office a little over a year ago, "There was a lot I didn't know."
The unexpected need to increase water rates was one of them, she said.
"We just have to raise the revenues coming in, to meet the bond requirements," she said.