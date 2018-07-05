ST. FRANCISVILLE — 20th Judicial District Attorney Sam D'Aquilla agreed Thursday to step down from prosecuting a 2003 molestation of a juvenile case against an attorney who was his opponent in the 2014 election.

D'Aquilla agreed to recuse himself in the case against David Opperman, who tried to unseat him in the contentious 2014 election, prompting District Court Judge William Carmichael to have the state Attorney General General appoint a new prosecutor to move the matter forward.

"I wish he would have recused himself before he charged Mr. Opperman with such a serious crime," said Baton Rouge lawyer Jim Boren, who's Opperman's attorney, on Thursday. "It took a lot of time, but now we are at where we should have been a year ago."

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

+2 Lawyer accused of molesting juvenile wants District Attorney Sam D'Aquilla recused; prosecutor calls claims 'outrageous' Lawyer David Opperman, who failed to unseat 20th Judicial District Attorney Sam D'Aquilla in a heated 2014 election, was cooperating in a fede…

D'Aquilla, the district attorney for East and West Feliciana parishes, said his office had already reached out to prosecutors in the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office to avoid the appearance of impropriety.

"From the beginning I was going to get someone else to handle it. What I did today was just for the official record of the court," D'Aquilla said Thursday.

In a motion to have D'Aquilla recused from the case, Boren characterized the molestation case as a calculated move by the district attorney to prevent Opperman from being a source in an FBI criminal investigation of D'Aquilla.

The court papers allege the federal probe involved, among other things, the destruction of evidence by D’Aquilla and his granting of “an enormously generous plea deal” to a man convicted of sex crimes against children. There has “long been a notoriously known belief” that the man, Johnny D. Brown, is D’Aquilla’s half-brother, the recusal motion states.

U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin said his office, as a matter of policy, neither confirms nor denies the existence of any federal investigations.

D'Aquilla in previous reports has called all the claims against him "absurd and ridiculous."

Opperman was never indicted, but rather billed — or charged — by D'Aquilla's office in the molestation of a girl when she was 13-years-old in 2003.

The judge on Thursday also reset Opperman's arraignment hearing for Sept. 20, Boren said.

Opperman and D'Aquilla have a long history of animosity towards each other, according to court documents.

During the 2014 election between D’Aquilla and Opperman, a then-anonymous person created a website mocking incumbent District Attorney D'Aquilla and accusing him of using his position to grant special legal favors for his friends. D’Aquilla complained about the site to the Attorney General’s Office, which had the owner of the website remove the content and pay the state $2,500 for violating the state’s trade and commerce laws.

A state investigation revealed that Robert Reinhardt, a former West Feliciana Parish employee previously prosecuted by the 20th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, created the site that mocked D’Aquilla. Opperman acknowledged at the time that Reinhardt is one of his friends and supporters but said he had nothing to do with the website.

Opperman has served as an attorney for D'Aquilla's wife.