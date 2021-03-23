Lane holding March blood drive
The Blood Center donation bus will be in front of Lane Regional Medical Center, 6300 Main St., Zachary, from noon to 7 p.m. Monday, March 29.
The hospital is facing a severe blood shortage and is in critical need of all blood types. Make an appointment at signup.com/go/ZVUzoAP. For information, call (225) 658-4574.
Donors should eat before donating, bring a picture ID, be 17 or older (16 with parental consent), bring reading glasses if needed and wear a face covering. A number of safety and social distancing procedures are in place to protect those giving blood.
Free music event set for March 25
Vibes in the Ville, a free music event will be held in Parker Park at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 25. Food and fun for children will be available. Attendees are invited to shop downtown before the music starts. Bring picnic blankets and chairs to listen to the Blu Rouge band.
PreK registration coming
Bains Lower Elementary is holding its pre-K registration soon. Packet pickup is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 25. Universal pre-K is for children who are 4 by Sept. 30 at no cost to parents.
East Feliciana Parish schools will hold its annual prekindergarten roundup online this year. East Feliciana families with children ages 3-5 are invited to register online at efschools.net for pre-K for the 2021-22 school year. More information about required forms is available by calling (225) 683-8277.
Temporary deadline changes
Because of adjustments being made to The Advocate's presses, deadlines for submitting items to The Watchman and The Democrat are being changed. Starting this week, please submit photos and text by 5 p.m. Thursdays.
Time to buy strawberries
The East Feliciana Parish 4-H Program is accepting orders for its Spring Strawberry Sale. The cost per flat is $24 and the deadline to make your order is April 2. All orders must be prepaid by check or money order only and made payable to the East Feliciana 4-H Foundation.
Call in, drop by the East Feliciana Extension Office, or mail orders. All orders must be picked up April 6 at the East Feliciana Extension Office (4419 Idlewild Road, Clinton, LA 70722). For information, contact (225) 683-3101 or email xbell@agcenter.lsu.edu.
Tunica Hills weekend closures
Tunica Hills Wildlife Management area will be closed to the public March 27-28, April 2-3, April 10-11, April 17-18, and April 24-25, except for people licensed and permitted for turkey hunting, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced. For information on the wildlife area, visit www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/tunica-hills.
East Feliciana Council on Aging info
The East Feliciana Council on Aging offers free transportation to all senior citizens in East Feliciana Parish. Transportation is provided to all residents of any age of the parish for appointments in East Feliciana, West Feliciana and East Baton Rouge parishes Mondays through Fridays. The council's sites are closed, but meals are being served off-site.