Shop Hiking with your dog at Port Hudson
Bring your dog for a ranger-led hike Saturday at Port Hudson State Historic Site in Jackson, location of the longest true siege during the American Civil War. The guided hikes begin at 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Regular admission to Port Hudson will apply, $4 per person, children 3 and under are free, 62 and older are free. Registration is limited and must be signed up by March 31. To register, call (225) 654-3775.
Dogs must be leashed at all times while in the park. Please note that there are hills and ravines at the site, so some hiking may be strenuous for some hikers.
For more information about Louisiana State Parks, visit lastateparks.com or follow Louisiana State Parks on Facebook or Twitter.
Railroad club reopens Jackson tracks
The Greater Baton Rouge Model Railroaders are reopening its facilities in Jackson. The club is open free of charge on the second and fourth Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The club is located on the grounds of the Republic of West Florida Historical Museum at 3406 College Street in Jackson. They operate and display indoor and outdoor model trains in all popular American scales, and offer covered outdoor space for picnics, birthday celebrations and other group events.
In addition, to celebrate the club's reopening, they will hold a special operating session on Saturday, April 2, in conjunction with the inaugural Jackson Car Show, set from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on College Street in front of the club's facilities. Food, entertainment, classic cars and model trains will all be available in one area.
For more information on the club's activities, visit www.greaterbrrailroaders.com.
Feliciana Spring horticulture seminar April 7
Dr. Allen Owings and Clark Robertson will discuss spring gardening at 6 p.m. April 7 during a spring horticulture seminar at the West Feliciana Parish Library, 5114 Burnett Road, St. Francisville.
For more information, call Jessie Hooever at (225) 683-3101 or email jhoover@agcenter.lsu.edu
Art show set for Jackson
An Art Show is planned from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, April 2, at Charter Street Studio, Jackson. Featured artists include Donna Kilbourne, Alice Kent, Frances Durham, Cheri Fry, Catherine Rouchon, Ricky O’Brien, Tabatha Alcina, Meredith Smith and others.
Community markets
- The St. Francisville Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays in front of Parker Park on Commerce Street.
- The Clinton Community Market will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 2. Activities will include barbecue, crawfish, the Bob Browning Band, a Kids Korner, car show as well as gifts, jewelry, clothing, handmade items, décor, fruit, vegetable, cookies, candles and more for sale.
Pets on parade
West Feliciana 4-H Pet Parade fundraiser will be April 7 at West Feliciana Sports Park. Registration is from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Lineup is at 6:05 p.m. and the parade starts 5 minutes later.
Entry is $5 an animal. All animals must be on a leash or in a carrier. Categories will be Lookalike (owner and animal dressed alike), Best Dressed, Most Unusual, Biggest, Smallest, Best Easter Costume, Bests Float and Judges Choice.
Register to play ball
Baseball, softball, T-ball registration is open in West Feliciana. The deadline is April 1 and costs $90, which includes a hat, belt, jersey and socks. Register at www.wfprec.com.
Games start the first week of May. Academy practices are:
- Coaches pitch (Age 6): March 28 and March 31 at 6 p.m.
- Baseball (Ages 7-8, 9-10 and 11-12): March 28 and March 31 at 6 p.m.
- Softball: (Ages 7-8, 9-10 and 11-12): March 29 and March 30 at 6 p.m.
Volunteer coaches needed. If interested in coaching a team, email ehoffmann@wfparish.org