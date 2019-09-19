BATON ROUGE — Louisiana’s Office of State Parks is partnering with the National Environmental Education Foundation for the 2019 National Public Lands Day on Sept. 28.
Visitors to Louisiana’s State Parks and Historic Sites can participate in the annual nationwide event geared toward the appreciation and preservation of local public parks and outdoor recreation.
Work at Port Hudson State Historic Site will run from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers will install nature signage along the site’s trail system. Participants should bring work gloves, snacks and water. It is recommended to wear closed-toe shoes and a hat. Contact the site at (225) 654-3775 to register.
Activities also are planned at Fontainebleau State Park, in Mandeville; Longfellow-Evangeline State Historic Site, in St. Martinville; and the Louisiana State Arboretum, in Ville Platte.
National Public Lands Day began in 1994 with three federal agencies and 700 volunteers. It has grown to be the nation’s largest single-day volunteer event, celebrating the connection between people and green space in their community, inspiring environmental stewardship, and encouraging use of open space for education, recreation and general health. Last year, 113,000 volunteers worked in more than 1,100 locations across the country for a total of more than 450,000 volunteer hours.
“We invite people to get out to their state parks and historic sites to pitch in and volunteer to help with cleanup efforts for a few hours, then enjoy these Louisiana treasures for the rest of their day,” said Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser. “Volunteers are greatly appreciated and their service is invaluable to Louisiana State Parks.”