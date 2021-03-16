At Jackson Elementary School, students rose to the challenge of this unusual school year. While the school typically hosts an annual Black History Program, this year they hosted their first virtual program in celebration of Black History.
After taking time to learn about the contributions of Black inventors, historically Black colleges and universities, Black artists and writers, Black musicians and athletes, and other Black historical figures, the students put all their learning into a video for everyone to enjoy. Visit bit.ly/JESBlackHistory21 to watch.