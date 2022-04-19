LaMeeka Lee, master teacher at East Feliciana Middle School, was recognized as East Feliciana public schools’ Employee of the Month at the March meeting of the East Feliciana Parish School Board.
“Building a diverse and effective team is one of the priorities of #HomegrownPride, our district’s five year strategic plan,” said Superintendent Keisha Netterville. “We are proud to recognize Ms. Lee for her positive contributions to our students, our teachers and staff and our families.”
