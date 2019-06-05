LSU undergraduate students enrolled in at least 15 credit hours who earned grade-point averages of 4.0 or higher during the semester are listed on the President’s Honor Roll. Undergraduate students who earned grade-point averages of 3.5 to 3.99 in at least 15 credit hours are listed on the Dean’s List.

 

President's Honor Roll

East Feliciana Parish

College of Human Sciences & Education

Lydia Rose Smith, Slaughter; Shelby J Waddell, Slaughter

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Katherine Anne Deville, Clinton

University College Center for Freshman Year

Chase Daniel Robinson, Slaughter

West Feliciana Parish

College of Engineering

Abigail Anne Crabtree, Saint Francisville

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Lindsey Nicole Achord, Saint Francisville; Mary Quin Louviere, Saint Francisville

E.J. Ourso College of Business

Margaret Elize Higgins, St. Francisville

University College Center for Freshman Year

James Barrow Clement, Saint Francisville

Dean's List

East Feliciana Parish

College of Agriculture

Adrienne Eleese King, Jackson

College of Art & Design

Mallory Anne Charlet, Jackson

College of Human Sciences & Education

Anna Marie Rabalais, Jackson

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Alden Joseph Ceasar, Clinton; Bailey Rene Cranford, Jackson; Alexis Renee Saizon-Cowley, Ethel; Amanda C. Stone, Jackson; Rebekah Leigh Willoughby, Ethel

College of Music & Dramatic Arts

Natheyon Dehondra Taylor Jr, Clinton

University College Center for Freshman Year

James Hunt, Clinton; James David Shell, Clinton

West Feliciana Parish

E.J. Ourso College of Business

Michael Edward Mebruer, Saint Francisville

Manship School of Mass Communication

Jordan Taylor Percy, Saint Francisville

University College Center for Advising and Counseling

Aaryana Shante Jones, Saint Francisville

University College Center for Freshman Year

Hope Ashleigh Coleman, Saint Francisville

View comments