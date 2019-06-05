LSU undergraduate students enrolled in at least 15 credit hours who earned grade-point averages of 4.0 or higher during the semester are listed on the President’s Honor Roll. Undergraduate students who earned grade-point averages of 3.5 to 3.99 in at least 15 credit hours are listed on the Dean’s List.
President's Honor Roll
East Feliciana Parish
College of Human Sciences & Education
Lydia Rose Smith, Slaughter; Shelby J Waddell, Slaughter
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Katherine Anne Deville, Clinton
University College Center for Freshman Year
Chase Daniel Robinson, Slaughter
West Feliciana Parish
College of Engineering
Abigail Anne Crabtree, Saint Francisville
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Lindsey Nicole Achord, Saint Francisville; Mary Quin Louviere, Saint Francisville
E.J. Ourso College of Business
Margaret Elize Higgins, St. Francisville
University College Center for Freshman Year
James Barrow Clement, Saint Francisville
Dean's List
East Feliciana Parish
College of Agriculture
Adrienne Eleese King, Jackson
College of Art & Design
Mallory Anne Charlet, Jackson
College of Human Sciences & Education
Anna Marie Rabalais, Jackson
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Alden Joseph Ceasar, Clinton; Bailey Rene Cranford, Jackson; Alexis Renee Saizon-Cowley, Ethel; Amanda C. Stone, Jackson; Rebekah Leigh Willoughby, Ethel
College of Music & Dramatic Arts
Natheyon Dehondra Taylor Jr, Clinton
University College Center for Freshman Year
James Hunt, Clinton; James David Shell, Clinton
West Feliciana Parish
E.J. Ourso College of Business
Michael Edward Mebruer, Saint Francisville
Manship School of Mass Communication
Jordan Taylor Percy, Saint Francisville
University College Center for Advising and Counseling
Aaryana Shante Jones, Saint Francisville
University College Center for Freshman Year
Hope Ashleigh Coleman, Saint Francisville