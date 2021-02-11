Former East Feliciana Parish Police Juror Myron Lee Hall, 73, of Ethel, died at his home Feb. 5,
He was retired state maintenance manager and served as a police juror for 28 years. Hall's son, Chris Hall, is a member of the East Feliciana Parish Police Jury.
Hall was an avid fisherman, obtaining many awards for the Golden Meadow Tarpon Rodeo, including Fisherman of the Year.
A private graveside service will be held at the Hall Cemetery at a later date.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Lola Easley Hall; daughter, Sharon and Michael Ferguson; four sons: Jeff and Roxanne Hall; Chris and Ashley Hall; Stephen and Chantelle Hall; Jacob and Christy Hall ; four brothers: Darryl and Joy Hall; Jack Hall; Davy and Pam Hall; J. Ed. and Kathleen Hall; and 20 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Pete and Myrtle Rae Hall; sister Linda Rae Hall; and infant son, Joshua Dustin Hall.