West Feliciana High School chooses teacher of the year
Advocate staff report
Mar 20, 2019 - 2:00 pm

Abby Cochran, left, principal of West Feliciana High School, congratulates guidance counselor Jessica Walker, who is the school's 2018-19 teacher of the year. PROVIDED PHOTO

The teacher of the year for West Feliciana High School is Jessica Walker, a guidance counselor.