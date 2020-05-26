BATON ROUGE — On Friday, May 15, LSU honored more than 4,000 spring graduates with a virtual graduation celebration, and during the ceremony, 4,347 degrees were conferred. The virtual graduation watch party took place on the LSU Facebook page, and following the ceremony, all the graduates names were displayed on the scoreboards in Tiger Stadium.

LSU’s virtual graduation featured a “Year in Review” video; Grammy winner and Louisiana-native Lauren Daigle singing the national anthem; messages from Interim President Tom Galligan, Executive Vice President & Provost Stacia Haynie; and Board of Supervisors Chair Mary Werner, who also conferred degrees; messages from the deans of the senior colleges and LSU alumni; LSU Spirit Squad dancing to “Hey Fightin’ Tigers”; and world-renowned opera star and LSU alumna Lisette Oropesa singing the LSU Alma Mater.

Just before noon, Galligan also was live on the LSU Instagram page to once again congratulate the graduates and to bring a little bit of campus to them by joining in listening to the Memorial Tower chime at noon and play the LSU Alma Mater.

LSU’s May 2020 graduating class represents 60 Louisiana parishes, 49 U.S. states and 88 foreign countries. Women made up 57.33% of the class, and men made up 42.67%. The oldest graduates are 59, and the youngest is 19.

The 4,347 total graduates are made up of 3,353 students who received bachelor’s degrees; 708 who received master’s degrees; 57 who received education specialist or graduate certificates; 107 who received a Ph.D.; 12 who received a Doctor of Musical Arts degree; and 88 who received Doctor of Veterinary Medicine; and 22 who received a post-bachelorette certificate. Also, 27 LSU employees were among those who received degrees this spring.

“Class of 2020 will forever designate you as a graduate who is fierce and resilient, and who persists despite floods or pandemics,” Haynie said. “While I won’t be able to deliver your diploma to you in-person, or to shake your hand, or to cheer with your family, just know that my excitement over your achievement could not be greater, even if it’s virtual.”

More than 500 students graduated with honors including 198 students who received the University Medal for graduating with the highest undergraduate grade-point average in the class.

LSU honored 44 graduating students with the LSU Distinguished Communicator Award. These students earned this honor by meeting high standards set by faculty in various colleges and by the LSU Communication across the Curriculum program. The students earned high grade-point averages in communication-intensive courses — based on written, spoken, visual and technological communication — and have built digital portfolios displayed as public websites that include their communication projects from courses, internships, leadership roles and public service.

This semester, a total of 154 students graduated from the LSU Roger Hadfield Ogden Honors College. Among these, 74 students earned College Honors and 11 students earned Upper Division Honors Distinction. These students participated in a specific honors program and successfully completed and defended an undergraduate thesis.

All spring graduates will have the opportunity to walk during a future LSU commencement.

East Feliciana Parish

College of Agriculture

Adrienne Eleese King, Jackson

E. J. Ourso College of Business

Madeline Grace Trahan, Clinton

College of Human Sciences & Education

Justin Jaquell Beckwith, Clinton

Madison Leanne Miller, Ethel

Lydia Rose Smith, Slaughter

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Alden Ceasar, Clinton

Kaila Alexis Lanns, Clinton

Amanda Catherine Stone, Jackson

College of Science

Alexandra Dean Dautel, Slaughter

Graduate School

Master's

Mar'Lesha Lorraine Hollins, Jackson

School of Veterinary Medicine

Doctorate

Ellen Ruth Leichty, Ethel

West Feliciana Parish

College of Agriculture

Paige Elizabeth Goff, St. Francisville

College of Art and Design

Taylor Peyton Ferris, St. Francisville

E. J. Ourso College of Business

Margaret Elize Higgins, St. Francisville

Reid Harris Sanchez, St. Francisville

College of Human Sciences & Education

Savannah Lynn May, St. Francisville

Christian David Rea, St. Francisville

Erin Elise Smith, St. Francisville

Mary Jane Walker, St. Francisville

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Skyller DeMaris Castello, St. Francisville

Catherine Claire McKinney, St. Francisville

Elizabeth Suzanne Ritchie-Fudge, St. Francisville

College of Science

Jane Ainsley Rothschild, St. Francisville

Graduate School

Master's

Emily Yvonne Ford, St. Francisville

Alexandra Angelle Lowe, St. Francisville

Austin Nicholas Sellers, St. Francisville

School of Veterinary Medicine

Doctorate

Brittany Burnham McClendon, St. Francisville

