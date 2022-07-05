Empty the Shelter
From July 11 to July 31, in partnership with the Bissell Pet Foundation, West Feliciana Animal Humane Society will participate in the Empty the Shelter program.
During those two weeks, any animal at the West Feliciana Parish animal shelter may be adopted for a $25 fee. The animal adopted may be a puppy or dog, kitten or cat.
The regular adoption procedure will be followed, so potential adopters should start the process by completing the online application form at www.jotform.com/shannonsshaffer/adoptionapplication. Photos and information about available animals can be found at wfahs.org or on the West Feliciana Animal Humane Society Friends Facebook page.
For information, email through the website or call the shelter during business hours at (225) 635-5801.
Christmas in July
Christmas in July Community Market Day is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, July 9 at the West Feliciana Sports Park Ag Barn.
All vendors are welcome at $15 a table. The vendor is responsible for set up and clean up. Call (225) 784-8447 to reserve a spot. Market will have produce, vegetables, arts, crafts, jewelry and more.
Strength training for women
A new session of Strong Women, a research-based strength training program, will be offered by the West Feliciana Parks & Recreation Department starting July 12. Classes will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. The session will be approximately 6 weeks long, with a possible break mid-session, exact dates TBA.
Classes will be held at the WF Community Center at 10498 La. 965, St. Francisville.
Research shows that a program of strength training not only improves muscle strength and bone density, but reduces falls, improves arthritis symptoms and increases flexibility. That is especially important for midlife and older women who often see declines in many of these functions with age, a news release said.
For information on registration, equipment needs or other questions about the Strong Women program, contact Pam Myers, instructor, by email at sagittar1953@gmail.com or by phone at (225) 635-4878.
Art exhibits features the Felicianas
The Capitol Park Museum opened two new exhibits, including "Letitia Huckaby: This Same Dusty Road."
The exhibit features quilted photographic works based on Huckaby’s faith, family and cultural heritage in Louisiana. Much of the work in this exhibition grows out of memories of visiting family who lived along La. 19. Through heirloom fabrics, traditional hand-quilting techniques and photography, Huckaby mines the legacy of her family — particularly the matriarchs — connecting and confronting past and present inequities.