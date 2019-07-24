Wags & Whiskers tickets available at door
The seventh annual Wags & Whiskers Gala will be held at Hemingbough just south of St. Francisville from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. This is the West Feliciana Animal Humane Society’s primary fundraiser.
Tickets are $25 and can at the door. The gala offers finger foods and a cash bar, dancing to music by the Delta Drifters, a silent auction, plus bargains on gift cards and wine, a Smooch a Pooch booth, and a parade of prospective pets from the shelter, a release said.
Annual golf fundraiser
Lane RMC Foundation is registering for its second annual golf tournament on Sept. 20, at Beaver Creek Golf Course. All proceeds will go to benefit the Lane Regional Medical Center Foundation. Visit tinyurl.com/y2b6hz6t for details and the form.
Back to school event set
The East Feliciana Ministers Conference presents its Back to School Extravaganza from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 2. Registration opens at 6 p.m. at Mount Hope Baptist Church, 9654 La. 10, Ethel. Call (225) 244-1023 for information.
Breakout sessions will be held for youth, young adults and parents. Supplies will be given to students in attendance. And a worship experience will be held.
Orientation change
The East Feliciana High School orientation has changed to 9 a.m. to noon Monday. Students will fill out paperwork, pay their $20 activity fee, pick up schedules and find out other information for the school year. Students should wear their uniform shirt to take their ID photo. Call (225) 634-5931 for information.
Adopt a dog
Hurricane Barry forced Must Luv Dogs to move its monthly event to this Saturday. It will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Petsense, 5875 Main St., Zachary. Lots of puppies will be available for adoption as well as $20 microchipping. Go to www.mustluvdogs.org to be preapproved for adoption.
Jazz fundraiser planned
The seventh annual Jazzy Night in the Felicianas, sponsored by the East Feliciana Drug and Alcohol Awareness Council is at 6 p.m. Aug. 17 at East Feliciana Professional Development Learning Center, 9414 Plank Road, Clinton. Tickets are $25 for the semiformal affair, which includes dinner, a silent auction, dancing and music by the Blueprint Band. Tickets are available through drug council members.
Save the date
Aug. 17: Vibes in the Ville, celebrating the 50th anniversary of Woodstock
Sept. 21: West Feliciana Education Foundation's Dodgeball Challenge
Oct. 6, 13, 20 and 27: Angola Rodeo
Oct. 18-19: Southern Garden Symposium
Oct. 19: Feliciana Fright Night