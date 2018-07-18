The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between July 5-11:
July 6
McCray, Ebony P.: 25, 725 Third St., Centreville, Mississippi; malfeasance in office.
July 7
London Jr., Dave J.: 57, 7193 Bob White Drive, St. Francisville; DWI first offense, no driver's license.
July 8
Betancourt, Jesus M.: 45, 156 Jeff Davis, Natchez, Mississippi; DWI first offense, no driver's license, speeding 94/65.
Haile Jr., Johnny R.: 37, 10789 La. 965, St. Francisville; DWI first offense, driving under suspension, expired vehicle registration.
Jones, Michael W.: 57, 1001 Veterans Blvd., Kenner; DWI first offense, improper lane usage.
Sykes, Richard C.: 23, 4848 Pecan Road, St. Francisville; DWI first offense, driving under suspension, improper lane usage.
Tolliver Sr., Darren C.: 55, 361 Ferguson Street, Woodville; DWI first offense, improper lane usage.
July 9
Templet, Wyatt J.: 43, 45368 Penny Duplessis Road, Saint Amant; bench warrant – child support hearing.
July 11
Johnson Jr., Warren V.: 18, 8477 Warren Place Drive, St. Francisville; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to yield for stop sign, expired license plate.