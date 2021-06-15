West Feliciana blood drive planned
West Feliciana Hospital will have an emergency blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 23. COVID-19 precautions will be in place. Donors will be screened and masked upon entering the hospital. A free antibody test will be given with donations, available online in three to five days.
Market and car show set in Clinton
Clinton Market Day is 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 3 at Courthouse Square in downtown Clinton. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. the same day, the Cruising to Clinton Car and Truck Meet will be held.
Summer reading is here
WEST FELICIANA: Anyone under the age of 18 is welcome to participate in the Summer Reading Program. Register by coming to the library to pick up a reading log. Earn prizes for every hour of reading completed. For the full schedule of events, visit the www.wfplibrary.org or drop in for a calendar or pick up grab-and-go kits for kids and teens. Call the library at (225) 635-3364 or send an email to the youth services librarian Jennifer Goudeau at jgoudeau@wfplibrary.org.
EAST FELICIANA: Registration has opened for “Tales and Tails,” the summer reading program at Audubon Regional Library. Readers earn Book Bucks to spend at local stores. Visit www.audubonregional.net or www.facebook.com/audubonregional.net. Call Clinton at (225) 683-8753 or Jackson at (225) 634-7408.
Vacation Bible schools are here
First Baptist Jackson will have Vacation Bible School from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. July 26-30. Ages 4 to just finished 12th graders are welcome to learn about Jesus. For information call (225) 634-7148.
Galilee Baptist Church is hosting "Press Play — GET IN THE MIX!" Vacation Bible School from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., June 21-25. Children who have finished kindergarten through sixth grade are invited. Register at galileebc.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/862810.
Others who have summer programs you want to promote are encouraged to send the announcements to extra@theadvocate.com.
East Feliciana students can earn to learn
Upward Bound Math and Science at Southern University, a free pre-college preparatory program that focuses on strengthening the math and science skills, is looking for participants from East Feliciana High. The program also offers a stipend after summer completion for those who qualify. Call (225) 771-3880 and ask for Timothy Williams.
East Feliciana Council on Aging info
The East Feliciana Council on Aging offers free transportation to all senior citizens in East Feliciana Parish. Transportation is provided to all residents of any age of the parish for appointments in East Feliciana, West Feliciana and East Baton Rouge parishes Mondays through Fridays. The council's sites are closed, but meals are being served off-site.