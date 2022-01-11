East Feliciana Parish Prison bookings Oct. 20-Nov. 30:
Oct. 20
Shannon Blades: Connie Drive, Jackson; 52; bench warrant
Stephanie Edwards: 9816 Schulingkamp Lane, Slaughter; 43; prohibited acts, possession of methamphetamine, determination of drug paraphernalia, driving on roadway laned for traffic
Jason Arnold: 4306 Old Baker Road, Zachary; 48; prohibited acts possession of a firearm, determination of drug paraphernalia, fugitive warrant
Oct. 23
Tommie McMorris: 12466 U.S. 190, Hammond; 37; aggravated arson, theft of a motor vehicle, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, domestic abuse battery – minor injury burning
Oct. 25
Lee Edward Scott: 504 Charleston Apt., Baton Rouge; 57; entry or remaining on premises after being forbidden; vagrancy-drunk
Oct. 26
Carl Burlingame: 11794 Jackson St., Clinton; 52; bench warrant
Patrick Jones: 229 East Highland St., Centreville, Mississippi; bench warrant
Oct. 27
Devin Bahm: 11237 La. 961, Clinton; 26; bench warrant
Oct. 29
David Hill: 8064 La. 68, Jackson; 51; operating vehicle while intoxicated, careless operating
Oct. 30
Adron Burden: 11405 Rouchon Lane, Clinton; 36; bench warrant
Desmond Green: 3132 Miller Road, Jackson; 32; possession of a firearm by felon, possession of firearm with obliterated serial number, switched plate, turning movement and required signals
Heath Perkins: 6302 West Ave., Jackson; 43; payable warrant
Ike Parker: 1240 Honeysuckle Lane, Centreville, Mississippi; 50; DWI-first offense; careless operating
Nov. 1
Richard K. Davis: 214 Highland Meadows, Jackson; 20; payable warrant
Edward J. Smith: 1508 Newton St., Jackson; 40; two counts bench warrant
Nov. 2
Edward Jenkins: 7030 La. 10, Jackson; 20; bench warrant
Derrick Pipes: 10340 Oak Drive, Clinton; 48; intoxication in public, disturbing the peace, simple damage to property
Nov. 3
William Marshall: 19330 Sister Road, Ponchatoula; 44; domestic abuse battery
Cassie Nevels: 9514 Bank St., Clinton; 37; bench warrant
Kimberly Batiste: 8920 Folly Brown Road, Clinton; 40; malfeasance in office
Kentrell Cannon: 10704 Roosevelt St., Clinton; 32; bench warrant
Nov. 4
Devereaux Sensley: 6515 Hanks Drive, Baton Rouge; 39; Prohibited acts, two counts PEN distribution and possession with intent to distribute narcotic drug Schedule I
George Green: 1919 Pheasant Wood Drive, Baker; 41; possession of Schedule II drugs, fugitive, driving on roadway laned for traffic
Nov. 5
Dedrick Lee: 2906 Charles Drive, Jackson; 22; possession of synthetic contraband, illegal possession of a firearm by convicted felon, illegal carrying of a weapon, safety belt use, tags indication exemption
Nov. 6
Sunsueray Riemonenq: 2714 St. Anthony St., New Orleans; 45; fugitive warrant
Eddie Simmons: 10479 Roosevelt St., Clinton; 41; six counts bench warrant/fugitive warrant
Deshad Cannon: 5530 Brown Road, Ethel; 19; aggravated flight, reckless operating, no insurance
Nov. 8
Chandler Adams: 3244 Meadowwood Drive, Slaughter; 22; bench warrant
Malcom Whitfield: 7030 La. 10, Ethel; 26; simple burglary of a dwelling
Nov. 10
Brennon Oldbear: 4818 Edge Drive, Slaughter; 27; fugitive warrant
Nov. 11
Jerrell Jackson: 18733 Samuel Road, Zachary; 19; second-degree murder, flight from an officer aggravated, illegal use of weapon, illegal carrying firearm used in commission of crime, aggravated damage to property, theft of a motor vehicle, flight from an officer
Nov. 12
Jeremy Righteous: 8486 La. 67, Clinton; 31; disturbing the peace, carrying a concealed weapon by convicted felon
Nov. 14
Leandrew Henderson: 12852 Gross Road, Clinton; 62; aggravated assault with a firearm
Nov. 15
Cody White: 10660 Mallie Jefferson Lane, Clinton; 41; bench warrant
Nov. 16
Darius Jefferson: 13034 La. 955 E, Ethel; 40; bench warrant
Robert Williams: 23554 Edwards Road, Zachary; 52; possession of Schedule II, prohibited acts, no license
Nov. 17
Tyler Killgor: 5321 Goodland Drive, Greenwell Springs; 35; bench warrant
Nov. 18
Jermiah Hoyt: 28295 James Chapel Road S, Holden; 36; probation violator
Vashon Clark Jr.: 12074 New Castle Ave., Baton Rouge; 20; bench warrant
Kimaria Collins: 4565 St. Gerard Ave., Baton Rouge; 21; malfeasance-sexual conduct, malfeasance in office
Nov. 19
Ron O’Neal Douglas: 3369 Race St., Jackson; 46; kidnapping — second-degree robbery — armed, simple criminal damage to property
Devante Dixon: 5311 Hammond St., Baton Rouge; 25; malfeasance in office, introduction of contraband inside penal institution
Matthew Norris: 1272 Colonial Drive, Jackson; 46; probation violation
Tyrone Davis: 21860 Samuels Road, Zachary; 41; probation violation
Nov. 21
Abraham Matthews: 3865 La. 952, Jackson; 66; bench warrant
Jeremy Matthews: 4396 Felix Lee Road, Ethel; 28; bench warrant
Nov. 22
Jessie Clark: 3016 Charles St., Jackson; 42; obscenity, disturbing the peace
Nov. 23
Charelle Beavers: 3632 Poplar St., Slaughter; 41; bench warrant
Nov. 24
Ashly Smith: 5288 Queen’s Carriage St., Zachary; 22; bench warrant
Nov. 26
Mildred Wilson: 2318 Violet St., Jackson; 46; bench warrant
Nov. 27
James Hunt: 4693 Idlewild Road, Clinton; 51; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driving on roadway
Sahr David: 3350 Rafe St., Jackson; 29; bench warrant
Robert Bass: 14031 La. 10, Clinton; 50; bench warrant
Nov. 28
Kevin Daniels: 10233 Plank Road, Clinton; 40; disturbing the peace by appearing in public intoxicated
Michael Dillon: 47636 Doral Drive, Baton Rouge; 59; flight from an officer, reckless operation, DWI first, driver’s license suspended
Nov. 29
Malaysia Galmon: 4343 Denham St., Baton Rouge; 29; bench warrant
Otis Galmon: 4343 Denham St., Baton Rouge; 42; domestic abuse battery/child endangerment
Joshua Eaton: 2430 Schwing Drive, Jackson; 37; bench warrant
Nov. 30
Shwilliams Cheevis: 1620 Fullerton St., Shreveport; aggravated escape
Jordan Pittman: 2349 Holemone, Jackson; 40; tail lamp, no registration, resisting an officer, distribution of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of firearm
Anthony Summerall: 14740 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge; 28; detained
Durvin Vessell: 2819 Rush St., Slaughter; 45; bench warrant