Everybody draw the dinosaur
Learn about Mars mission status at OLLI
The Feliciana Chapter of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute invites everyone to a coffee at 10 a.m. Feb. 22 at First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 12404 La. 10, St. Francisville. Ralph Schomburg, retired NASA/JSC assistant CFO, will speak on the 1969 NASA Integrated Program Plan: Today's Status. The subject covers the plan to land people on Mars and will highlight the portions of the plan that have been accomplished and those remaining to be done.
Fly-in planned at Airpark
The Feliciana Airpark LA3 will hold its Spring Fly-in beginning at 10 a.m. March 12. Activities include 11 a.m. barbecue chicken for $5, 2 p.m. first LA3 poker run at $100 a team, 6 p.m. jambalaya dinner $10, and 6: 30 p.m. bonfire on the South Ramp. RV camping is available.
Soccer registration open
Soccer registration for 3 years old through 8th grade is open for West Feliciana Parks and Recreation. Registration deadline is Friday, Feb. 11, and the fee is $75. The season runs March 8-31 with games on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
To register, visit www.wfprec.com, click on register.
Leadership North registration open
The Leadership North program is a way to exchange viewpoints and experience with others from the area about the challenges, opportunities and issues affecting the area north of Baton Rouge. Applications for the 2022 class are being accepted. The Tuition is $700, which includes all the costs and meals. Visit https://zacharychamber.com/leadership-north/ for information on how to apply.
Uncorked coming
West Feliciana Chamber of Commerce Uncorked Food and Wine Showcase has been set for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 27. Sample food, wine, cocktails and liqueur from the area. Tickets $60 a person at Restaurant 1796 at The Myrtles. Purchase at https://bit.ly/Uncorked22
No Vibes until March
Because of uncertain weather, Vibes in the Ville set Feb. 24 has been canceled. Vibes will return March 24.
Jam sessions and festival to be held in March
The sixth Tunica Hills Music Fest and Jam has been approved for March 25-26. A new arrangement and stages are planned. More food vendors will be on hand, starting on Friday as well as Saturday. Attendees are invited to bring instruments and join jam sessions. Music is expected to last until the wee hours of Sunday morning. Bring chairs, coolers (adult beverages allowed) and your family.