Grace Health & Rehab Center of Slaughter announced in a news release that in the most recent survey administered by the Louisiana Department of Health, Grace was rated deficiency free.
Nursing facilities are required by federal law to have an annual inspection, the release said. During the annual inspection, LDH state surveyors arrive unannounced and over several days they interview staff, observe care and ensure the facility is in compliance with hundreds of specific state and federal regulations. If no issues are found during the survey, the survey is called a deficiency-free survey.
“Our No. 1 priority is to ensure our residents are healthy, happy and feel at home each and every day,” said administrator Martin Stott Jr. “I am extremely proud of our staff for their tireless commitment and dedication to excellence. We will continue to strive to provide the highest quality of care to our residents and finest service to our community.”
“Achieving a deficiency-free survey in a profession with ever-changing rules and regulations is an outstanding accomplishment,” said Mark Berger, executive director of the Louisiana Nursing Home Association.
Grace offers short-term rehabilitation, memory care and long-term skilled nursing services, the release said.